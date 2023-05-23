Leaticia Mubiru Namulondo, a P.3 pupil at Buckley High School in Iganga district in an open letter dated May 11th revealed how Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is her idol and how she would love to meet him one day for a “golden” handshake.

“Dear General Muhoozi K, I hope this letter finds you in good health. I have always seen you on our TV and you are my idol. Thank you for loving and protecting our country. Our Headmistress always tells us to love our country like you,” Namulondo said in her letter.

“I and my sister Peace admired to meet and shake hands with you, but are you really a human being like us?” wondered the girl, before adding; “you are always smart, I also want to be a soldier like you. I request you to visit our school because the girls admire to see you. I also request you to become the next president. Thank you,” added the cunning girl.

Following her letter that went viral on social media, the leadership of MK Movement, led by Hon David Kabanda, the deputy spokesperson on Wednesday, May 17, met the young girl, who was flanked by her headteacher and Aunt in a closed-door meeting which was barred from the media.

Shortly after the meeting, the team posted on social media pictures with the girl, her headteacher and other members of the movement.

It is not known yet what transpired from the meeting but the little girl was handed a brown envelope with an unspecified amount of cash.

Efforts to reach the girl and the parents for a comment on this special meeting with the General’s entourage were still futile, as this reporter was told that the father of the girl was hiding in fear after the girl wrote about him disliking the MK movement and its affiliated persons.

We are yet to see when the girl will have a golden handshake with her idol, General Muhoozi himself.