The Uganda Joint Security forces recovered five guns from criminal elements in North Karamoja in a spate of five days.

“We have recovered five guns from criminal elements in separate decisive operations across north Karamoja,” said Col David Byaruhanga, the 405 Brigade Commander, based at Nakapelimoru army barracks in Kotido.

Yesterday, a Sub Machine Gun number XO 350(BC) was forcefully recovered from an armed warrior after a foiled cattle theft from Nakapelimoru community kraal, in Kotido district.

Relatedly, on 19 May 2023, another SMG number 83480 was recovered from a notorious warrior identified as Lokol Apacholiro, a resident of Koteran village, Morunyang parish, Kakamar Sub-County in Kaabong District.

This particular gun recovery was after the said warrior was shot and injured by fellow cattle rustlers following a misunderstanding that ensued as a result of failure to share proceeds of stolen livestock. The warrior victim is admitted to Kaabong Hospital for treatment.

Also, two guns and two live rounds of ammunition were voluntarily handed over to 405 Brigade headquarters authorities by local leaders of Loletio Sub-county in Kotido District.

Yet another firearm was recovered at Karua area under Kidepo National Game Park in the far northeastern district of Karenga, after the joint force of 47 Infantry Battalion of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) pursued games, poachers had a fire exchange poachers.

These five days of fruitful results of operation now bring a total of 422 guns, 759 live rounds of ammunition and 15,735 heads of livestock recovered by joint security forces from criminal elements in north Karamoja since July 2021 when a disarmament Operation phase, codenamed Usalama Kwa (Peace for all) was launched.

The recovered livestock have since been handed over to the rightful owners in the presence of local leadership as security takes custody of firearms.

The ongoing disarmament operation is aimed at ending armed criminality, gun violence, recovery of arms, stolen livestock and prosecution of criminals in order to pacify Karamoja and create conducive conditions for socio-economic transformation.

The operation is a joint effort amongst forces comprising Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force (UPF), Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Uganda Prisons Service (UPS), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and intelligence agencies in close coordination with District Local Governments and judiciary sector among other key stakeholders.