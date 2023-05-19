A 10 year old orphan has committed suicide by drowning in Rubirizi district after being allegedly tortured a number of times by her aunt.

The deceased has been identified as Faridah who committed suicide in Kyenzaza II Village, Kyenzaza parish, Kirugu Sub – county in Rubirizi district on 16th May 2023.

The deceased left her aunt Hajjati Shauya’s home on 16th May at around 9:30am and went to visit another aunt called Sulaina Nalubega. Later, the deceased followed Sudaisi Ssekyaza (a son to Nalubega) who was going to fetch water at River Kyambura.

It’s alleged that as they fetched water, the deceased told Sudaisi that she was tired of her life because of being tortured at Hajjati’s home. The deceased singled out a one identified as Nasari, who has been making her to dig from morning to evening, eating once a day. She noted that she wanted to die and follow her late mother, before she jumped into water.

The Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson, SP Martial Tumusiime confirmed the incident, stressing that a case file was opened at Kirugu police post, crime scene visited and statements of some witnesses recorded at the scene.

Afande Tumusiime says the body was retrieved from the water body and conveyed to Rugazi hospital for postmortem as Police inquiries continue.