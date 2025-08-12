Kampala, Uganda – Makerere University marked a historic milestone on August 7, 2025, with the grand inauguration of a state-of-the-art Multimedia Studio and a pioneering Children’s Centre, spearheaded by Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe. Presiding over the event alongside UNDP Uganda’s Acting Resident Representative Ian King, Prof. Nawangwe has positioned these initiatives as cornerstones of his vision to modernize and inclusify Uganda’s premier public university.

The facilities, generously donated by UNDP Uganda, reflect his unwavering commitment to leveraging technology and gender equity to reshape higher education.

Prof. Nawangwe, a distinguished architect and academic with over three decades at Makerere, took center stage, passionately outlining the transformative potential of the Multimedia Studio.

Located at the Frank Kalimuzo Central Teaching Facility (CTF1), this cutting-edge facility is equipped with advanced technology to revolutionize online teaching.

“I’d like to pledge that we definitely are going to put very good use to this facility and ensure that capacity is built across all the disciplines to be able to provide knowledge to all those eager to learn online,” he declared, his voice resonating with determination. His leadership has already aligned the project with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), promising to boost digital learning and potentially elevate Makerere’s contribution to Uganda’s digital economy, a point echoed by Ian King, who praised the collaboration as “a testament to what can be achieved under visionary leadership.”

With UNESCO reporting a 300% surge in online course enrollments since 2020, Prof. Nawangwe’s strategic foresight positions Makerere as a leader in e-learning across Africa.

Mother-Child Care at Campus

Equally central to his agenda is the Children’s Centre at the Institute of Gender and Development Studies, a first-of-its-kind facility under his tenure.

Designed to support breastfeeding mothers among students and faculty, Prof. Nawangwe championed this initiative as a bold step toward gender inclusivity.

“This centre is a practical solution to ensure no mother is left behind in their academic or professional journey,” he stated during the inauguration, reflecting his personal commitment to gender equity. Prof. Sarah Ssali, Head of the Institute, credited his leadership: “Prof. Nawangwe’s vision has turned policy into action, making this the first shared childcare space for both students and staff.”

This aligns with SDG 5 (Gender Equality), with a 2019 World Bank study suggesting such support could increase female student retention by up to 20%. A video tour by gender advocate Angella Asiimwe showcased the centre’s inclusive design, a testament to Prof. Nawangwe’s hands-on approach.

Well received by the public

The event drew widespread acclaim, with social media buzzing with support for Prof. Nawangwe’s leadership.

Eric Tumwesigye, a gender officer at Makerere, hailed the Vice Chancellor’s efforts: “Congratulations to you, VC, and the entire @Makerere fraternity. These facilities are the real engines of comfort and progression under your guidance.” Official posts from Makerere and UNDP Uganda celebrated the launch, with governance practitioner Annet Wakabi noting, “Prof. Nawangwe’s studio will nurture youth inclusion and self-leadership, a legacy for SDGs 4 and 16.” T

Under Prof. Nawangwe’s stewardship, these projects promise profound impact. The Multimedia Studio could drive a surge in online enrollment, enhancing research and community engagement, while the Children’s Centre sets a precedent for gender-responsive policies across African universities.

His architectural expertise and prior roles—Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and Dean of the Faculty of Technology—lend credibility to this infrastructural leap, potentially boosting Makerere’s global standing. Prof. Nawangwe’s central role symbolizes a new era for Makerere. Since his reappointment on August 12, 2022, and his ongoing tenure, he has fused his architectural background with a transformative leadership style, earning accolades like the 2024 African Leadership Magazine Person of the Year Award. His presence at the helm inspires confidence, bridging policy with tangible outcomes, and positions him as a trailblazer in redefining higher education in Uganda and beyond.