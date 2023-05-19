A total of 26 youth groups in Kisoro district yesterday received Shs300 Million under the Youth Livelihood Program (YLP).

The YLP is a Government programme designed as one of the interventions in response to the high unemployment rate and poverty among the youth in the country.

Kisoro district LCV chairperson Abel Bizimana commended the Government for such initiatives that are aimed at empowering the youth get startup capital to begin their own entrepreneurial ventures.

Bizimana noted that youth groups, unwilling to take the risk of working together while limiting risky behavior miss out on many opportunities to become self-reliant and successful.

He cautioned the youth against banking all their hopes on white collar jobs but look to innovation and skills to make an honest living.

Kisoro district Community Development Officer and focal point person of YLP in the district, Sam Niyonzima said the money given to the groups was retrieved successfully from other YLP groups that managed to pay back in time.

Niyonzima explained that another eight groups are set to benefit from the programme however due to delay in submitting their paperwork, they will have to wait a little longer.

He called upon the Youth leaders to be honest, credit worthy, trustworthy and exemplary when using the funds.

He further cautioned them against carrying out ill intentions of misusing the money in personal issues despite the temptations adding that anyone who fails to account for the funds will be arrested and taken before Courts of Law.

Busamba Youth Development Forum chairperson Wilson Kazmiri said their group first requested for money in 2015 to buy plastic chairs for hire in the village.

Kazmiri, who is the district Councilor for Chahi Sub County says they received Shs12 million which they used wisely which has enabled them to access more funds.

He cautioned group members to desist from using the money for personal issues claiming that group projects cannot work.

Kazmiri urged them to focus on the group project, be patient and work as a team because Government has the capacity to release more funds to a promising group.

Dusigizimana Rodgers of Kinyababa youth SACCO in Nyarubuye Sub County says their group has managed to secure a building of 25 million Shillings to service as office premises.

He cautioned leaders against misleading members on how to use finances but should be the ones to encourage them members to cooperate in re-payment of the loan as well as monitoring the progress of the group project.