The State minister for finance in charge of general duties Henry Musasizi on Thursday presented to parliament budget estimates for the financial year 2023/2024.

The estimates total to 52.737 Trillion Uganda shillings raising from the initial 50.912 trillion projections.

The increment in the estimates has been attributed to the projected increased revenues.

The budget will be funded through, domestic resources, budget support, project support and domestic refinancing.

The minister says only priorities will be funded given the limited resource envelope.

The Kira municipality member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda asked parliament to reconsider the budget allocated to the Office of the President.

The Office of the President has been allocated 240 billion Uganda shillings.

Some of this money is meant to do things like ceremonies and functions which are allocated 43.7 billion Shillings.

Ssemujju says such monies can be used to cater for things like roads, improve health care among others.

The President is also allocated over 417 billion shillings under State House.

Ssemujju questions how the President spends this huge amount of money when other sectors are crumbling.

The President is allocated a salary of Uganda shillings 3.6 million according to the Presidential emoluments and benefits act of 1998.

This year’s budget will run under the theme “full monetization of Uganda economy through commercial agriculture, industrialization expanding and broadening services, digital transformation and market access”.