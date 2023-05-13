Police have confirmed a case of murder by shooting in Kalule Zone, Lukuli Parish,Makindye Division.

The tragic incident that occurred today, 13th May 2023, at approximately 12:30 pm involved a fatal shooting resulting in the death of a security guard employed by Capital Guards and Patrol.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire identified as Mujumbi John, a 25-year-old male.

“He was stationed at IDAK Apartments in Konge as part of his security duties. The suspected shooter has been identified as Mr. Ochoroi Peter, a 26-year-old male , also employed by the same security company,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the two individuals had been sharing a rented room provided by the company. Both guards were armed with SAR semi-automatic rifles, each loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Their assigned duty was to provide security during night time, as per their supervisor’s instructions.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing an argument between the two guards, conducted in a language they did not understand. Shortly thereafter, a gunshot was heard originating from the same room.

“The police swiftly responded to the scene, accompanied by the divisional team and the Scene of Crime Officer . The victim was immediately rushed to Mulago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Owoyesigyire added.

“During the investigation, two rifles were discovered at the scene. Two small magazines, capable of holding five rounds each, were also recovered near the firearms. Additionally, two sets of company uniforms were found in the room.”

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead, resulting in profuse bleeding.

“At this stage, the motive behind the incident remains unclear and is currently under investigation. Efforts are underway to gather additional information about both the victim and the suspect through their employer, the security company. Furthermore, the postmortem report from Mulago City Mortuary will be obtained, and the exhibited firearms and cartridge case will be submitted to a ballistic expert for analysis, “Owoyesigyire also noted.

” The primary objective of the ongoing inquiry is to locate and apprehend the suspect. We urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement and provide any relevant information that may assist in the investigation.”