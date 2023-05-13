On Friday at approximately 12:19pm, a BAR aviation aircraft flight registration No. 5X-RBR crashed shortly after taking off from Kajjansi Airfield, Wakiso district.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, the same Aircraft earlier at approximately 07:14 AM was enroute Kajjansi to Kisoro, via Mbarara and Kihihi, carrying a total of 14 passengers and it successfully reached its destination and returned to Kajjansi.

It was operated by two pilots; Lt Dagalious Owino and Joel Kanguli, who had fully prepared for a flight from Kajjansi to Mweya-Kasese, with the intention of transporting passengers back to Entebbe International Airport.

Unfortunately, shortly after taking off from Kajjansi Airfield at approximately 12:19 pm, the aircraft experienced difficulties and attempted to return for landing. Tragically, it crashed at Kajjansi Airfield, in close proximity to MAF Hangars.

According to Owoyesigyire, during the incident, the co-pilot sustained an injury to the right hand, while the pilot was rendered unconscious. Prompt actions were taken by the airfield workers, who swiftly rescued the pilots from the wreckage and provided immediate first aid.

“Emergency services were contacted, and an ambulance from Memorial Hospital was dispatched to transport the injured individuals to Memorial Hospital Lubowa for further medical attention.”

“The cause of the aircraft crash is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. A team from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) arrived at the scene to inspect the aircraft, and an additional group from the Ministry of Works and Transport, also arrived to assess the situation.”