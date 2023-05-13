The murder in cold blood of social media influencer, Isma Lubega a.k.a Olaxes, left many netizens appalled. As a social media influencer, his trademark was sensationalism. He made presentations of stories in a way that was intended to provoke public interest or excitement, at the expense of accuracy. The Buganda Kingdom Katikiro observed (and rightly so) that the deceased oftentimes let his emotions get into overdrive. He wantonly made verbal attacks on celebrities, and in his utterances, he openly betrayed his psychological disorder, SPD.

People with Sadistic personality disorder tend to derive satisfaction through emotional violence. When society refuses to submit to their will, they’ll increase the level of violence they use. They will verbally and emotionally abuse celebrities through the use of fear or shaming and humiliating others. This disorder is thought to be caused by childhood trauma or being raised in by a family where one spouse is abused.

SPD is more prevalent in men than women, and it begins in early childhood. The sadist can be identified by four of the following:

Has used cruelty or violence for the purpose of establishing dominance in a relationship.

Humiliates or demeans people in the presence of others.

Takes pleasure in the psychological or physical suffering of others.

Has lied for the purpose of harming or inflicting pain on others.

Gets other people to do what he wants by frightening them (blackmail)

Restricts the autonomy of people with whom he/she has a close relationship. eg., will not let spouse leave the house unaccompanied or permit teenage daughter to attend social functions.

Is fascinated by violence, weapons, injury, torture or death.

Verbally utters cutting and scathing, accusatory and destructive statements; exhibiting an intentionally surly, abusive, inhumane and callous personality.

Isma wasn’t the first and neither is he the last. There are several bloggers, most of whom were once reporters for reputable media houses, and they’ve found solace in this trade. Parents can easily identify this in infants and like all personality disorders, it normally requires intensive and prolonged psychotherapy.

