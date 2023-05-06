ONC Head SPA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye has just concluded addressing a mammoth crowd in Kebisoni Town Council where a Youth Summit has been held.

In her speech which was punctuated with interactions with participants, she challenged them to demand for services from their leaders saying, “it is your mandate to hold leaders accountable because you voted for them.”

The ONC boss said her presence also served as an assessment tour to acquaint herself with the pressing needs of Rukungiri District residents.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will return with items to help you start up income generating actitivities. We want to first know those in dire need so that we can aid them with things like chicks, hybrid goats and poultry feed,” Hajjat Namyalo said before adding that it is part of President Yoweri Museveni’s mission to empower Ugandans economically.

In the past weeks, the SPA has been traversing parts of the country delivering an assortment of items including; hair dryers, sewing machines etc to provide capital for many to start income generating activities.

They are part of President Museveni’s Wealth Creation campaign that he mounted to make poverty history in Uganda.

The icing of the cake for Youth Summit, Hajjat led a host of district leaders to endorse Jajja TovaKuMain.