In a bid to promote ICT skills in his constituency, the Jinja South-East Division MP, Hon.Nathan Samson Igeme Nabeta (NRM) has today donated 5 brand-new Dell computers worth Shs22.5m.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary ICT committee was first taken to a guided tour of the school by the joyful headmistress, Hajjat Aisha Male Igga expalining some of the tangible achievements and areas where the school need serious help.

While handing over the computers, the Hon. Nabeta encouraged students to embrace ICT knowledge as the only route to development across the globe.

The Masese Seed School headmistress, Hajjat Aisha Male Igga thanked Hon.Nabeta for the donation calling on other leaders to do the same.

“I would like to thank our MP,we really see the reason why we gave you our votes, we’re so greatful that we have got this.We have been missing computers at school and I want to assure you we shall make useful use of these computers.”