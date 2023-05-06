President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has made changes in the command and leadership of the armed forces.

In the new changes, the President has appointed Maj Gen Don Williams Nabasa as Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division.

He has also appointed Brig Gen James Kinalwa as Chief of Personnel and Administration whereas Brig Gen Eugene Ssenkumba Ssebugwawo has been named head of Eational Emergency coordination centre (OPM).

Gen. Museveni has also appointed Brig Gen William Beinomugisha as Commandant Military Police and Brig Gen Micheal kabango as 4th Infantry Division Commander.