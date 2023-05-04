A section of Members of Parliament have called for the protection of the rights of journalists as the country joined the rest of the world to commemorate the world press freedom day on Wednesday.

The MPs who included the vice chairperson of Uganda parliamentary Forum on media Martin Muzale , Wakiso district Woman MP Betty Naluyima, Kyadondo East MP Muwada Nkunyinji,Mityana district Woman MP Joyce Bagala and Buhweju county MP Francis Mwijukye showed the need for journalists to perform their duties without intimidation or fear.

The Mityana district Woman MP Bagala said that on this day they honor the services of all journalists and that its sad that even though today is international press freedom day this is yet to be achieved.

Muwada Nkuyinji said that the continued violation of the rights of journalists is interpreted as a war crime that can be prosecuted and says all those who continue violating these rights risk getting prosecuted.

Mwijukye urged journalists to work in solidarity every time they are faced with challenges of violation of their rights.

The president of Uganda Sports Press Association Moses Lubega condenment the violation of rights of journalists and noted that what they offer is a public good.

The president of Uganda Parliamentary Press Association Ibanda Mugabi also condemned the violation of the rights of journalists and asked security forces to put an end to violation of the rights of journalists.

Meanwhile the opposition leader of journalist at parliament Francis Lubega called for unity amongst journalists against oppression from security agencies and poor welfare.