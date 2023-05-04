The Director of public prosecution Jane Frances Abodo has refuted allegations of files of prominent people involved in iron sheets saga getting lost from her office.

While appearing before the parliamentary Human Rights committee chaired by Fox Odoi also MP for West Budama county North, DPP Abodo said that she was also shocked to see a headline in one of the publications saying that some files regarding the iron sheets scandal are missing. She assured the nation that all files are intact.

On the issue of delayed investigations into files as asked by MPs on the committee, DPP Abodo stated that at times evidence needed is got far from kampala and it needs officers to travel to the scene of crime.

She added that investigations take long to avoid presenting files in court without conclusive evidence or with halfway evidence.

However DPP Abodo assured MPs that by May this year all mabaati saga file investigations will be concluded.