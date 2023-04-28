The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col. Rtd Okello P. Charles Engola has revealed that Uganda has poor work culture and ethics which has led to inadequate employment opportunities and under-utilization of the youth.

Col. (Rtd) Engola made this revelation on Thursday at Uganda Media Centre while addressing the media on the forthcoming International Labour Day celebrations. He said that it is very pertinent for government to address the problem of poor work culture and ethics because it is one of the major factors contributing to inadequate employment and under-utilization of the youth.

He explained that the National Labour Force Survey done in 2021 reports that 48 per cent of working-age youth (18-30 years) are underutilized. The report also showed that 41 per cent of the youth are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET). Youth unemployment is also reported to be high at 17 per cent with higher rates in urban areas (19 per cent) compared to rural areas (15 per cent).

“Female youth suffer the greatest blunt of unemployment at 20 per cent compared to males at 14 per cent. These figures can be turned around if we improve our work culture and ethics,” Engola said.

He added that in order to address the negative work culture and ethics, the Government has included the Mindset change pillar under the Parish Development Model (PDM) which is intended to provide public awareness, and sensitization for positive mindset change as a way of reducing negative cultural beliefs and practices that hinder people from participating effectively in development programmes.

“It is also important to note that decent work deficits have been partly attributed to poor work- culture and ethics. For instance, according to the UBOS National Labour Force Survey, 2021, eight hundred ninety-eight thousand (898,000) persons of the working population had suffered accidents/injuries in the 12 months preceding the survey. Furthermore, three hundred fifty-seven thousand (357,000) of the 898,000 persons suffered serious accidents that caused absence from work,” he said.

The Minister also noted that it is very critical for leaders and Ugandans at large to emphasize positive work culture and ethics because they are very central to realising Government aspirations of transforming the country into the Upper Middle-Income status by 2040.

“The positive work norms and ethical behaviour will improve our country’s reputation thereby attracting investment by both domestic and foreign entrepreneurs. The associated hard work and commitment will enhance the productivity, profitability and competitiveness of products. The accountability exhibited by the workforce will promote transparent business decision-making, which boosts enterprise growth, wages, taxes, employment and economic growth. This year’s commemorations provide an opportunity for us as a country to do some soul searching if we are to achieve the Upper Middle-Income status as envisaged under Vision 2040.”

He warned that it is more so important for Uganda as a country to improve its work culture as a country because negative work culture and ethics hurts businesses and the entire economy.

“Some of the most pronounced examples of poor work culture and ethics are the rampant culture of laxity at work, violation of ethical principles of fairness, honesty and integrity, and absenteeism in workplaces especially in public education and health facilities.”

According to Minister, as a way of curbing the problem of poor work culture and ethics Government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, working with other Agencies, will step-up different strategies to see that such a challenge is addressed.

Among the strategies, the minister highlighted included; Undertaking continuous awareness-raising and sensitization campaigns on the need for everyone to exhibit accountability in the workplace. Establishment of a National Productivity Centre to instil a culture of productivity and improve the quality of the workforce to meet the challenges of a competitive global economy. Expansion of work-based learning and integration of positive work culture studies in apprenticeship schemes.

Integration of positive work culture and ethics studies in the education curricula from an early stage of learning up to higher institutions of learning; Supporting Jua-Kali Enterprises to transition into the formal economy so as to expand adoption of standard business practices and enhanced accountability for results; Undertaking regular Labour Productivity Surveys as well as Skills Anticipation/Forecasting for evidenced based programming; and Design and implement the Youth Labour-force Professional Development Programme, focusing on leadership development for workplace culture and ethics transformation.

Meanwhile, Uganda On Monday 1st May 2023 will join workers worldwide to commemorate International Labour Day. The theme for this year’s commemorations is: “Promoting Positive Work Culture and Ethics: A Prerequisite for Increased Investment, Employment Opportunities and Household Incomes.”