Traditional schools across the country are set for a facelift following the allocation of Shs15 billion by the Committee on Education and Sports.

In their report presented by the Chairperson of the Committee, Hon John Twesigye Ntamuhiira, the committee noted that a number of traditional schools in different parts of the country that are grappling with both dilapidated and inadequate infrastructure.

The committee added that the schools also have high number of students and urgently need government support in order to meet the basic minimum standards of quality education.

In agreement, MPs demonstrated why it was urgently necessary to revisit the conditions of traditional schools.

Buhweju County Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Mwijukye said that the government had pledged to “Secure Your Future” and therefore, questioned how it would be possible without quality education.

“We need more money to go to traditional schools. You know these schools; Kitgum High, Sir Samuel Baker Gulu and Teso College Aloet among others. All these are in embarrassing states. The Speaker, ministers and many leaders went through these schools”, he said.

Other members argued for a comprehensive resource allocation to the entire education sector.

Mbale City Woman Representative, Hon. Connie Nakayenze said education is a key aspect of development adding that there is need to support the sector with a better budget.

“For education to be affordable, we need to talk about performance, teacher’s salary enhancement and, regular inspection of schools. If we don’t educate our children, they will become thugs”, she said.

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Moriku Joyce Kaducu appreciated the allocation to the sector and called on the MPs to continue advocating for better.

“When we don’t prioritize quality education, we shall not meet the international standards and our young people will not be competitive in the job market. So really, funding is at the centre of all interventions,” she said.