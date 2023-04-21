Team Chairman MK US Chapter Boss, Ambassador Francis Nkuusa has sent a congratulatory message to the Special Presidential Advisor, General Muhoozi Keinerugaba upon holding a successful border reopening event in Katuna early this week.

Wednesday, 19 saw multitudes of Ugandans from across the country throng the border town of Katuna to join the First Son, Muhoozi in celebrating the reopening of the border between Uganda and Rwanda early last year. It should be remembered that the souring relations between Kigali and Kampala arising from bitter fall out between long-time allies, President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Maj General Paul Rutagambwa Kagame had led to the closure of the Gatuna border for close to three years by the latter.

Nkuusa who was speaking to this publication shortly after the largely successful bazaar described it as “a historical moment in the future of the country and its relationship with Kigali” and added that the milestone was greatly appreciated by not only border communities but also the whole country as witnessed in the attendance.

He also attempted to relate the event to the General’s impending political ambitions by suggesting it could mirror the popularity he could exhibit in politics should he finally opt to seek people’s mandate for the presidency come 2026.

” It’s an indication that he[Muhoozi] is becoming too hard to ignore. If he can pool such crowds for his events like we have been witnessing in Mbaale, Lira, Kapchorwa, Kassanda, then it becomes clear for everyone to predict what would happen if he were campaigning for the presidency.” Nkuusa bragged in an interview with Watchdog.

Nkuusa used the occasion to rally all Ugandans in the diaspora to unite behind General Muhoozi who he said harbours the best interests of the country on the road to social-economic transformation. He also underlined the importance of the stable political atmosphere in the country which has been guaranteed by the current regime and should be guarded jealously by making sure whoever comes to power should have the capacity to consolidate the same values.

Similarly, Mr Juma Akiiki Mpendo, the “Team Chairman MK” US Chapter Acting National coordinator described the Muhoozi Movement as the biggest pro-people movement in the country. Mpendo urged activists in the movement to stick together for their ultimate goal is the same- the push the general agenda together.

He said that a cause, non-political that pulls the masses together like Muhoozi’s has been doing is a clear indication that a revolution has come to a stage where it can no longer wait.