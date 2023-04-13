KAMPALA— The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has said Kabaka Birthday Run has greatly contributed to significant HIV awareness and increased testing in Uganda.

The Deputy Speaker who confirmed that he will personally grace the 10th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run was meeting Buganda Parliamentary Caucus MPs led by their deputy chairperson Dr. Lulume Bayiga who paid him a courtesy call in his Parliamentary office on Thursday morning.

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday April, 16, 2023 and will be flagged off by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

This year’s Run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen the efforts to fight the HIV/ AIDS epidemic in Uganda at large, under the theme: “The fight to end HIV/ AIDS by 2030.”

“The Kabaka and the Kingdom have greatly supported several government programmes and interventions such as HIV, wealth Creation and COVID-19. You remember his role in mobilizing the people of Uganda to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the Deputy Speaker said, adding that Kabaka’s role in the fight against HIV/AIDS compliments government efforts.

“I’m aware that proceeds from previous birthday runs have supported several causes such as Fistula, Sickle Cell, HIV/AIDS and blood donation,” Tayebwa said, confirming that “I will personally attend” because this is a cause that we are ought to support as a pro people Parliament.

“I was very happy when I saw the Kabaka at Imperial Resort Beach in a youthful style”, he added— wishing the Kabaka a happiest birthday.

Tayebwa stressed that the Kabaka Run has made considerable progress in responding to the HIV epidemic and urged the public to come out in huge numbers to support

the HIV/AIDs awareness drive by participating in the Run and Kingdom’s activities.

Dr. Lulume Mayiga handed Birthday Run kits to the Deputy Speaker and the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

Dr. Lulume said proceeds from the run would help to support initiatives to End HIV/AIDS by 2030.

“The contribution towards the run will greatly support the fight against HIV/AIDS and we ask the Parliament leadership to support this cause,” Dr. Bayiga said.

Data from UNAIDS, the leading organization in the fight against HIV/AIDS, indicates that by 2021, 38.4 million people globally were living with HIV. The report also indicated that although 1.5 million people became newly infected with HIV, there was a reduction in New HIV infections reflecting a 54% drop since the peak in 1996.

The running kits are worth UGX. 20,000/- include a vest, a water bottle and cap can be purchased at select Airtel Shops Airtel Shop New Park Kyaggwe Road, Shoprite building Ben Kiwanuka and Thobani Centre.

Alternatively, one can use Airtel Money by dialing *185#, select payments, enter the amount plus their PIN to confirm the payment and then pick their Kit at the mentioned points.