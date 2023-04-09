The joint security forces have made a breakthrough in criminal cells as they recovered thirty-one (31) guns in a single cordon and search operation that was conducted at the dawn of Saturday, 8th April in Moroto district, Karamoja Sub-region.

“In this particular kraal, Lokeriaut has been a target and we have recovered 31 guns, 751 live rounds of ammunition and 25 suspects acknowledged illegal ownership of guns,” said Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe the 3 Division Commander.

Brig Gen Balikudembe who also oversaw the on-the-spot, targeted and intelligence-led cordon and search operation noted that some criminal elements would spring from Lokeriaut hideouts to disturb peace in Moroto Municipality and other urban centers, which will be no more.

He further explained that out of one hundred twenty-nine (129) suspects, the majority are Turkana from the Republic of Kenya who form alliances with their kinship, the Matheniko in the Karamoja Sub-region.

The Division Commander called on the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to closely coordinate and participate with the UPDF especially along the borderlines in the ongoing disarmament operation in order to pacify the pastoralist communities. “We have an agreement with KDF to deploy and ensure borderline security as part of the big spectrum of disarmament operations,” Brig Balikudembe added.

Other operation recoveries included thirty-two (32) magazines, nineteen (19) bows and arrows and 3 security uniform parts.

According to Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, Deputy Division Commander, the success of this single operation in Usalama Kwa Wote (Peace for all) is attributed to proper adherence to Standard Operations Procedure (SOPs) for Cordon and Search, timely intelligence, close coordination and combat readiness of joint security forces in the theater.

Present at the operation were: Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, Deputy Division Commander, ACP Francis Chemusto, RPC Mount Moroto Region, Col Richard Kidega, 403 Brigade Commander, Lt Col Shem Nakora, Division Intelligence Officer, SP Musa Kayongo, Operations Officer, ASTU and Maj Abdullah Kalicha, the Kenya Liaison Officer to Uganda.