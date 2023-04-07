The State House has cautioned the general public against conmen trying to use President Yoweri Museveni’s name to defraud unsuspecting Ugandans.

According to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda, the conmen using several social media platforms claim that, “the President Yoweri Museveni Hichilema 300,000UGX Cash Grant is now open”.

“The message doing rounds on social media to the effect that “the President Yoweri Museveni Hichilema 300,000UGX Cash Grant is now open” and those wanting to benefit should apply is fake,”Mr. Kirunda tweeted on Friday.

He further noted that such cash grant does not exist.

“Please, disregard it!” the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary added.