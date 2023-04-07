The Chief Executive Officer of Buganda Land Board (BLB) Omuk. Simon Kabogoza led at team from the board to Bulange for a handover ceremony of hundreds of kits bought by Kabaka’s land management agency to support the upcoming Kabaka’s birthday run.

The kits were handed over to the Buganda Land Board team by Buganda’s Youth, Sports and Recreation minister, Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu.

Owek. Henry Ssekabembe thanked Buganda Land Board for always participating in the popular birthday run, which will make ten years this year.

Omuk. Kabogoza assured the minister of BLB’s full participation in the upcoming run.

He also asked all the people of Buganda to buy the kits and participate in the run to celebrate Kabaka’s life and highlight the fight against AIDS.

Kabaka Mutebi is the Good Will Ambassador for the international UNAIDs, a body that is fast tracking the speady treatment and prevention of the HIV/AIDS spread.

Organized previously with hundreds of the King’s subjects honoring the call, the Kabaka birthday run will be flagged off in Lubiri-Mengo by Kabaka Mutebi on 16th April 2023.

Also similar participation will be done in the different counties that make up the Kingdom by the subjects of His Majesty, the King.

Proceeds from the birthday run will help in furthering the quest to have better health services within the Kingdom.