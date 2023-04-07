The Deputy Resident District Commissioner ( DRDC) for Mityana, Prossy Mwanjuzi has appealed to Christians all over the country to celebrate the coming Easter festivals with love and peace.

The appeal was contained in the Commissioner’s Easter message to all Christians which she conveyed through this publication.

Mwanjuzi who is also a staunch Christian noted that this day should be used to reflect on the unending love that Jesus Christ demonstrated by surrendering himself to die on the cross for others to gain everlasting life.

Mwanjuzi also asked believers to emulate Christ by accepting to endure pain and suffering in reflection of Jesus’ crucifixion.

She prayed that this year’s Easter should be a symbol of Christ’s resurrection in the hearts of the believers which she says should later be reflected in the conduct and behaviours of all through helping the needy, loving one another and repentance of sin.

” This shouldn’t be just a mere celebration. It should signify the rebirth of the believers to signify the resurrected Christ. Let his death and resurrection mirror our new deeds so that his suffering will not be in vain.” Mwanjuzi said.

Mwanjuzi’s message comes at a time when Christians all over the world have kicked off celebrations that will climax with Jesus’ symbolic ascension to heaven on Monday. Today has been Good Friday, the day Jesus is said to have been crucified on the cross after being betrayed by one of his twelve disciples, Judas Ischariot. He resurrected on Sunday and ascended to heaven the following day as per the scriptures.