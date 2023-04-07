The Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Entebbe, Ms Javklyne Konkunda has urged Christians to embrace tolerance and desist from politics if hate and intolerance as they prepare to celebrate the death, resurrection and ascension of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The President’s Envoy sounded the appeal in a rare Easter message on Friday.

Christians across the globe marked the beginning of these festivities on God Friday when Jesus is said to have been crucified after being betrayed by one of his right hand men, Judas Ischariot. The scriptures report that he ressurectwd from the dead on the 3rd day, which later came to be known as Easter Sunday and returned to His father in heaven the following day(Easter Monday).

Christians, as a norm, celebrate the events above every year to reflect on the sacrifices Christ made to save mankind.

Konkunda, in an interview with Watchdog argued that these celebrations shouldn’t be hollow but rather a reflection of the rationale of Jesus’ pain and humiliation with regard to saving humanity.

She also appeals to believers to celebrate responsibly while knowing that there is life after the festive season. She further encouraged believers to learn to forgive, live together and work closely with one another as a way of collectively developing the country.

” My message to all Ugandans and Christians particularly is that they should enjoy responsibly. Let’s love one another, learn to forgive one another, live together and develope our country together.

We say no to politics of hate and focus on productive issues as Ugandans.” Appealed the RDC.