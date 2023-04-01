At least five people have lost their lives in a fatal accident along Mityana Road.

The accident happened near Buloba Forest Park at around 8pm on Saturday.

According to Traffic Police Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, motor vehicle registration number UAX628S Scania loaded with packed mineral water from Kampala side heading to Mityana, had a flat tyre and lost control. It rammed into other motor vehicles; UBE 613E Toyota Hiace , UAR 175W Isuzu Elf, UAX783F Mitsubishi Pajero and UFL 384D Bajaj Boxer, thus killing five people on spot.

“Among the dead, two were passengers from motor vehicle reg no UAV 515J, other two from UBE 613E Toyota Hiace and the fifth was the Bodaboda rider,” Nampiima said in a statement.

She added that unidentified number of victims have been rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical attention.