Denis Blair Kalanzi, a journalist attached to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) will be laid to rest next week on Monday 3rd April, 2023.

Kalanzi who died on Saturday worked as a Television Producer at PPU.

According to the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Sandor Walusimbi, tomorrow Sunday at 1pm, there will be a service at the residence of the fallen journalist in Mende- Wakiso and thereafter his body will be taken to to his ancestral village in Kyampisi-Namayumba along Hoima Road.

“He will be buried on Monday at 2pm in Kyampisi village,” Mr. Walusimbi confirmed.

Earlier on, Mr. Walusimbi described the late Kalanzi as a dedicated, professional, ethical and patriotic journalist who loved his job.

“He is most celebrated for his weekly program, “Agafa Embuga”, which he presented on UBC TV, profiling the activities of H.E the President, and for which he had a dedicated following. His contribution and passion will always be remembered,” Mr. Walusimbi said.

May Denis Blair Kalanzi’s soul Rest In Eternal Peace.