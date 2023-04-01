By Del Wilbert Omony

It has come to our attention that Moses Nkonge Kibalama the National Unity Platform (NUP) founder and Chairman is griefing in Buwambo after the sudden death of his daughter and second born Nabbosa Winnie Mubeezi who has been staying in Canada.

Our foot soldiers who visited Kibalama Nkonge and visibly saw how he is, got a wind that Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who has since becoming very popular in politics at the expense of Kibalama giving him a slot in NUP hasn’t even picked up his chairman’s calls to eulogize with him for losing daughter.

Nabbosa Winnie Mubeezi passed on, on the 15th/05 /2022 after a short illness.

Kibalama confided into our reporter that he failed to have a vigil at his home in Buwambo due to serious financial constraints and several calls to the Kamwokya based team to have this addressed as desired have proved futile since even the small package of Shs500,000 pledged in support from NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya has not reached Buwambo since the 15th. 05.2022.

And it’s now clear that repatriating Winnie’s body/remains for a decent send off at their burial grounds in Buikwe are in balance since the sickly party founder and Chairman doesn’t seem be able to foot the costs of repatriating his daughters remains.

Relating to the Memorandum of

Understanding that ushered Kyagulanyi and Rubongoya into NUP, Kibalama was supposed to remain active in day today business of NUP, however it’s now clear that he is totally sidelined with no income to support him hence remains cursing the day he met Kyagulanyi.

Asked him what will happen in case the remains have failed to be brought back home, Kibalama clarified that it could be necessitated making arrangements with the funeral homes that side to see how burial ground is arranged or even looking into the aspect of cremating the body and only the ash is brought back or kept in Canada which he vehemently said wouldn’t be his wish but rather financial aspect compelling him not to have a decent send off for his daughter.

It has been clear everywhere that the NUP president and his team at least attended all sorts of burial in the name of togetherness but this time around they haven’t even reached Buwambo to condolence with the founder and Chairman of the party that has given them the fame they are enjoying today.

However Kibalama Nkonge Moses says there is an ongoing process of establishing the cause of death and possibly coming out with a detailed arrangement which is likely to take two weeks according to his wife Mrs Nakabito Maria who is currently in Canada aforeseeing all the developments and efforts to get the body remains back home.

Efforts to get first hand information from the mother of the deceased were futile since her known telephone number was off by the time of filing this report. However, we shall keep you posted with all developments on this matter.