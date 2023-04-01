The First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has warned the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi to mind his own business.

Gen Muhoozi through his Twitter handle on Friday revealed that he and his father Gen Yoweri Museveni wanted to arrest Minister Baryomunsi because he was a “rebel” Member of Parliament.

“I remember planning with my father to arrest this gentleman (Baryomunsi) back in 2012. When he was a ‘Rebel’ MP,” he said.

He added; “Some people in NRM were telling us to ONLY speak about ‘Sports and Entertainment’. Can you believe that? Are sports and entertainment the most pressing issue for our people? We rejected that position. We will always talk about our people’s real conditions. No 1. is unemployment. No.2 is Corruption!”

Gen Muhoozi went ahead and asserted that he will stick to his movement aiming at leading this country. “From now on the MK Movement chant should be ‘Long live MK’. We have a lot to achieve in our country. May Almighty God bless us with health and long lives!”

Gen Muhoozi’s outrage follows the recent comment by Minister Baryomunsi while on NBS TV where he said that Gen. Muhoozi should not engage in politics since he is still serving soldier.

“General Muhoozi is not a member of NRM. He is a serving military officer. This is the position of the government. What he is doing to politick is not correct and he should abandon it. But for us as NRM this is not time for campaigning we have not reached that time we have a clear constitution which lays out procedures which we shall follow to get a flag bearer,” he said.

He added that their party will present a flag bearer in come 2026 who has been democratically elected not the likes of Gen Muhoozi.

“I repeat this Gen Muhoozi is not our party member, is a servicing officer and we have our constitution and law which bars military officers from participating in partisan politics, I know I said this before and attacked me but that is the position of the party and the government. But I can assure you that by 2025/26 NRM will be having a flag bearer who has been democratically elected within the internal organs.”