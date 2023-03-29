Yesterday, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs and Personal Assistant to the National Chairperson NRM and Head of ONC Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye appointed Dr. Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda as the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the ONC.

“By the power vested to me by Article 14 (1) of the NRM Constitution, on behalf of the NRM National Chairperson,I have appointed Dr Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda to the position of the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Office of the NRM National Chairperson- Kyambogo,” Hajjat Namyalo, who also serves as the National Coordinator of the Bazzukulu said in a statement dated 28th March, 2023.

Much as the country especially the circles in the NRM seem not to know who the newly appointed Deputy PRO is, we bring you her brief profile.

Dr Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda was born on the 27th of July 1975 to Eng. George Waigumbilizi (Late) and Mrs Perpetua Waigumbilizi ( retired teacher) of Iganga district in Eastern Uganda.

She enrolled at Gayaza Junior School for primary education (PLE) and Nabisunsa Girls School for “O” and “A” level (UCE) and UACE). She joined Makerere University and graduated in BA Education; English language and Literature (Degree), She later attained a masters Degree in Education. She joined the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute for a Masters degree in Business Administration, and Swiss School of Management/ESAMI for a PhD. She also enrolled at CERAH Geneva for Humanitarian Studies and the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics for a PhD in Transport and Logistics.

She is a former Secretary General of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She’s also a lecturer attached to various Universities in Uganda.

When contacted after her big appointment, Dr. Tibamwenda stated that, “Service is an honour no one should take for granted. The highest form of humility is to reach out to all without feeling entitled. My vast experience allows me to reach different people, understand them and their views, and be able to ably interpret and assist anyone in their dialect of circumstances, opportunity, race, and ability to impact even the least of humility.”

” I thank the appointing authority to offer me this possibility to serve my country and my party (NRM), I’m confident that, using my experience in various fields, I will transform the image of the office of the National Chairman from good to best” she added.

According to the appointment instrument issued by Hajjat Namyalo on behalf of the Party Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Dr. Tibamwenda will be responsible for the following;

1. Upholding the good image of the national chairman.

2. Popularizing the NRM achievements to the public

3. Preparing press releases

4. Building a positive relationship with the public and the media.

4. Planning and producing articles in national papers.

5. Addressing inquiries from the public and media.

6. Tracking media coverage and trends on topical matters.

7. Organizing press conferences

This is the first time the National Chairperson of NRM and President of Uganda HE YK Museveni is deploying highly qualified and people centered servants to prepare for his elections in 2026.

The ONC office has a network of coordinators across the 18 sub-regions of Uganda and is tasked to track the implementation of the NRM manifesto 2021-26 centered on five (5) promises; Creating Jobs and Wealth, Delivering Education, Health, and Water, Ensuring Justice and Equity, Protecting Life and Property, Achieving Economic and Political Integration.