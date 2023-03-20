THE Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, has this morning flagged off a Court of Appeal Criminal Session at the Jinja High Court.

A panel of the three Justices; Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Muzamiru Kibeedi and Monica Mugenyi will be presiding over the session where 30 criminal appeals are to be handled.

The Court’s Deputy Registrar, HW Lillian Bucyana said out of the 30 criminal appeals, 14 are in respect of Murder convictions, 13 Aggravated Defilement, one Rape, one Aggravated Robbery and one for Kidnap with Intent to Murder cases.