On 19th December 2018, the construction of the first phase of Kampala Flyover commenced and was flagged off by President Yoweri Museveni. The first phase was estimated to cost over USh300 billion (US 82 million).

The first phase which involves works at Queen’s way, Nsambya junction and part of Mukwano road is currently at an 80 per cent completion rate. And according to the Minister of Transport and Works General Edward Katumba Wamala, the phase is expected to be completed in August.

However, according to the original plan, Phase one of the Kampala Flyover was supposed to be completed in December last year. But recently while explaining to journalists, Gen Katumba attributed the delay to relocation utilities.

“One of the major causes of delay is the utilities these include underground water channels (pipes), and electricity. We had to change all these things and because such systems (especially water channels) had been there for a long time, even their owners could not perfectly tress them, therefore it took us a lot of time to tress them and then plan perfectly where to put them to the extent even if there is a need to widen the road in the coming 30 years, such systems are not affected. The shifting of power channels and stations consumed a lot of time,” said Gen Katumba.

Also according to the head of bridges and structures at Uganda National Roads Authority Mr Lawrence Pario, the outbreak of Covid-19 and delays in the procurement process also played a big part in delaying the project.

Mr Pario alluded that since most of the construction materials are shipped from abroad, they faced delays in the deliveries.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Kampala Flyover project comprises a new modern Clock Tower flyover, a four-lane Nsambya underpass, three pedestrian bridges, junction improvements, and general road widening to ease traffic flow. The four-lane tunnel at Nsambya will solve traffic from the flyover at Queen’s Way to Mukwano Road.

Phase two, according to Gen Katumba is also expected to commence soon after phase one and will involve the construction of a flyover road between Kitgum House Roundabout and Garden City Roundabout (approximately 500 m), and a short section (about 120 m) of Nile Avenue leading from Garden City Junction.

According to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) the primary funder of the entire project, the objective of the Kampala Flyover Project is to mitigate traffic congestion and facilitate urban transportation in Kampala City, through the construction of flyovers, road widening and improvement of junctions, thereby contributing to the sustainable economic and social development of Uganda, as well as vitalization of logistics and transport to neighbouring countries.