Kirungi Kadiri, the Hoima District LCV Chairperson has died in a fatal motor accident along Kampala-Hoima highway.

The accident that happened around 10pm on Friday night also claimed the life of escort Police Constable Bosco Otim.

“The Territorial Police in Kiboga yesterday 17/03/23 at around 2200/C registered a fatal accident at Mataagi village, Bukomero Town council along Kampala – Hoima highway in Kiboga District. The incident claimed lives of two people,” said Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic Police spokesperson.

“The accident involved motor vehicle registration number UAH 053Q (Prado Land Cruiser) and UBB 059Z (Fuso fighter).”

According to Nampiima, the Fuso was moving from Kampala to Kiboga side and being driven by a yet to be identified driver and on reaching Mataagi Bridge, he tried to dodge a pothole. The vehicle swerved off from it’s Lane on to it’s right hand side, and had a head on collision with the Land Cruiser which was heading to Kampala side from Hoima.

“It was being driven by Kirungi Kadiri , the Chairman LC5 Hoima District. The Chairperson and his escort were killed on spot. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Kiboga hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.”