Beauty beyond looks – Miss Uganda 2023. The final has been long awaited; 21 girls living on edge, unsure of what Saturday, 18 March will bring. One of them will be confirmed beautiful enough to represent Uganda at the Miss World 2023.

History has been written all over this year’s pageant. For the first time ever, Miss Uganda has been a reality show on television; MakulaTV, for three months. For each of the 470 contestants that begun this journey across all regions of Uganda, there was a TV camera. In the process, the rich cultural heritage that’s been the pride of The Pearl of Africa for decades has been brought to life.

As the pageant reaches a crescendo at the Lugogo UMA, Multi-purpose hall on 18th March; each of Jackline Asibazuyo (West Nile), Vivian Boonabana (Western), Desire Amviko (Northern), RianneBateeze (Eastern) and Jesca Sserwadda(Central) will remember with nostalgia what it felt like to win the regional editions. Hundreds of thousands of Ugandans are -known events company; expected to be glued to Makula TV on 18th March at 8:00 pm, expectant. Fenon Events, re-known for splendor has ensured that this first time live broadcast event has been organized in resplendent setting to linger long in the memory.

Reality TV is set to spark the magic of Miss Uganda. West Nilers, Northerners, Easterners, Westerners and those in central region will be united in their diversity as they cheer on their beauty representatives. It’s the magic of television. And so we wait – for the cat walk, fashion show, swim suits, on stage live interviews and entertainment that will spice up the evening. Everyone loves beauty; it inspires. It’s beauty beyond looks though, that will ultimately get Uganda a worthy representative at Miss World 2023. The nation waits.

About Makula TV

Makula TV is a local television channel exclusive on StarTimes platform that shows nonstop series and drama in Luganda. Makula TV which was launched in June 2022 has already hit the top 5 viewed channels in Uganda. Its objective is promoting local talent and non-stop quality entertainment.

Makula TV is also available on all StarTimes bouquets on Satellite (CH492), Antenna (CH228) Decoder and mobile App (StarTimes ON App) platforms.