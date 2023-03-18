Indian Bilioneer Dr Sushil Mhetaa has partnered with Prince Juma Mpendo of the Busoga Development Foundation to give hope to the youth in Busoga sun region by empowering them socially and economically.

The two held a fruitful meet.g at Sheeaton Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday where a wide range of issues were discussed ranging from health, advanced agriculture and trade and commerce.

Dr Mhetaa had earlier had. A meeting with Rt. Hon Rebecca Kadaga, also the First Deputy Prime Miister and Minister for the East African Community and the two also discussed strategies to empower the poverty riddled sun region.

Mr Mpendo, the Chief Executive Director of Busoga Construction Company Ltd revealed that Dr Mhetaa’s vast experience and exposure will be an invaluable addition to Busoga as he accepts to extend an olive branch to the region struggling with many challenges.

He said, education, health, social economic transformation are some of the key areas the businessman promised to work hand in hand with Kisozi Construction Company Ltd to help Busoga Youth.

” This partnership comes at a time when we need it most. As a region, we are lacking in many things and Dr Mhetaa’s acceptance to join hands with us is an immeasurable advantage due to his vast exposure and connections in the outside World.” Mpendo said.

Dr Mhetaa, also a close relative of multi billion Ugandan Businessman Sudhir Ruparellia, had not been in Uganda since the days when Coronavirus eavaged the country. He, however, says his works in Uganda dates some years back and he is only returning to rekindle his old experience in the country.