Speaker Anita Among has commended the 11th Parliament for their exceptional legislative performance in the new session that commenced in June 2022.

Among said the 11th Parliament is poised to perform better than any other in terms of executing its constitutional mandate.

She said this during her communication to the Members of Parliament at a special sitting held at Kololo Independence Grounds on Thursday, 16 March 2023 in the presence of President Yoweri Museveni, who later delivered his address to the House.

This is in fulfillment of Article 101 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which stipulates that, ‘the President may, in consultation with the Speaker, address Parliament from time to time, on matters of national importance’.

According to the Speaker, the 11th Parliament has since the beginning of the second session in June 2022, held 76 sittings and passed a record 24 Bills. The House also passed 31 resolutions, adopted 42 committee reports and concluded two petitions and administered seven oaths.

“In terms of legislation, the 24 Bills passed so far in the second session exceeds the 23 Bills passed in the entire first session, yet we still have three more months to the end of the session,” Among said.

To Among, this milestone is a testimony of the commitment of the 11th Parliament to leaving a lasting legacy of a people-centred Parliament, dedicated to the service to the masses.

Some of the bills passed in the second session and assented to by the President include; the Mining and Minerals Bill, 2021, Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Kampala Capital City Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Physical Planners Registration Bill, 2021 among others.

The others passed but await the President’s assent include, the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill, Museums and Monuments Bill, National Sports Bill, Markets Bill and Micro Finance Deposit-Taking Institutions (Amendment) Bill.

Speaker Among said Parliament will continue to diligently execute their duties in the various parliamentary committees, the House and various parliamentary and inter-parliamentary fora.

In order to improve the House’s performance, Among appealed for dedication of both MPs and the executive.

In her communication, the Speaker also reiterated her stance on fighting against homosexuality and called for the President’s cooperation to protect the country’s cultural values and dignity.

“Your Excellency, following your guidance and concern on the threat that homosexuality poses to our society and especially our children, the 11th Parliament has embarked on strengthening the legal regime to erect a moral firewall to protect and conserve our cherished cultural values as a people,” she said.

The House awaits the second reading of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 which is currently before the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.