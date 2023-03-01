Today at Bulange, the office of the NRM National Chaiman ONC Boss Hajjati Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye met the Minister for Youth, Sports and Recreation in Buganda Kingdom Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu at Bulange Mengo Headquarters.

They discussed areas of cooperation to do with youth empowerment, development of sports, nurturing more young people to be responsible among others

Hajjati Namyalo was accompanied by ONC PRO Mr. Ibrahim Kitatta.

She thanked His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga for giving Buganda Kingdom leadership and pledged her Office’s full commitment to support all development activities of the Kingdom.

She bought entry tickets worth 10,000,000/= for Bazzukulu to attend the Finals of Masaza Cup between Buddu and Busiro to take place in Saturday 4th March 2023 at Wankulukuku Stadium.

She called on all Bazzukulu to come in big numbers as one way of getting together through sports.