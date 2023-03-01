President Yoweri Museveni has been awarded with the prestigious ‘Order of South Africa’ medal in recognition for his contribution in the liberation of the people of South Africa from the yoke of colonialism.

The award was bestowed upon President Museveni by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a State dinner he and his wife Mrs. Ramaphosa hosted for their guests at Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

The recitation of the award praised President Museveni for his steady leadership and strong relations between South Africa and Uganda.

It further commended President Museveni’s efforts in persuading the people of Uganda to accept to host African National Congress (ANC) freedom fighters into his country.

“This became a strong foundation in which the increasingly warm relations between our two nations firmly to rest,” the recitation read in parts.

President Yoweri Museveni who was in South Africa for a 1-day State visit at the invitation of President Ramaphosa thanked his host for the special invitation.

“Thank you so much,” he said.

President Museveni further commended President Ramaphosa for allowing the organization of the Uganda-South Africa Business Summit as it enabled the business community of both countries to share views and ideas on how to make their businesses thrive.

“Secondly I want to thank President Ramaphosa for allowing the organization of the business Forum because this has enabled our businesspeople to get together and discuss how to make money since that is what business is all about,” he said.

Gen Museveni was equally happy about the award but hastened to add that it was not for him only as a person but as a representative of the people of Uganda.

The President then told guests at the State dinner of his humble contribution to the ANC freedom fighters who relocated to Uganda from Angola.

H.E Ramaphosa further praised President Museveni for all he did to help the people of South Africa to attain their freedom.

He noted that the same must now apply to the attainment of prosperity for the people of the two countries, noting that this has been manifested by a number of agreements already reached between the two countries as well as the numerous memoranda signed yesterday at Union Building between the government of South Africa and that of Uganda.

He also pointed out the challenge he described as a thorny issue of entry visas for the Ugandan community, which he said must be resolved.

“Yes, we shall have to deal with the thorny issue on the side of Ugandan businesspeople,” he said.

The President later proposed a toast to the “good health and prosperity of my brother and Comrade President Museveni and everlasting friendship and cooperation as well as partnership between the people of South Africa and Uganda. Thank you very much thank you President Museveni”.