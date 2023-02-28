Police together with Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) have recovered 10 guns from different criminal gangs.

Addressing journalists on Monday at Police Headquarters in Naguru, the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the first gun was recovered last week when the Joint Security Agencies actively involved in countering violence in Karamaoja region including cattle rustling laid an ambush and killed three armed warriors.

After the clash, the Joint Security Agencies managed to recover a Short Machine Gun (SMG9 at a place called Ajarejoin, Abim district.

According to Enanga, another gun- AK 47 was recovered by the Flying Squad unit following a number of robberies in the Gulu and Acholi subregions. It was recovered during a search of the home of suspect a one Stephen in Gulu town. Enanga said the gang that Stephen belongs to was the one attacking and terrorising bodaboda riders in Gulu town.

Four guns were also recovered by UPDF and Ant-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) from suspected Turkana and Matheniko warriors who had rustled cattle from Uganda.

“UPDF and ASTU also managed to recover four other guns with three rounds in Kotido district where suspected Turkana and Matheniko warriors were ambushed after they laid an ambush at Nakere dam, 11 heads of cattle where recovered four warriors were put off action. This was a very good operation by the 105 brigade and our Astu teams,” he said.

Enanga added that two more guns were again recovered in Nakapelemoroni sub-county on the 24th February, 2023. Then in Kyebando, two more guns were recovered following the arrest of two criminals who were planning to make attacks in the Kyebando and Nansana divisions. The suspects included Nsubuga Ismail 42, and Mubiru Erias 60-year-old Bodaboda rider of Kilokole stage but a resident of Matugga.

“These ones were arrested during our routine night patrols. The Police patrol found a criminal gang of 8 camped in one of the playgrounds at Kyebando at 3:00 am planning their next move, when police rounded them up, the 6 others escaped and the 2 were arrested,” he said.

Enanga also noted that when a search was conducted, Police found the duo in possession of two SMGs with 29 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle Registration Number UFR 587Q which facilitated their movements while victimizing residents in those areas.

“We want to thank all the security personnel commanders for their efforts in removing firearms from the hands of those not legally permitted to possess them and use them against members of the public. This is a big relief,” he said.

Guns in hands of criminals is still a great threat to both lives of civilians and security officers. In the last year’s Police Crime Report, 38 guns were stolen and only 16 were recovered however over 279 murder cases by shooting were registered.