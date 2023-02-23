The Bishop of Jinja Diocese, Rt. Rev. Charles Martin Wamika, has urged Christians to focus on things that will build their faith, during the Lenten period.

Bishop Wamika, who was preaching during the Ash Wednesday Mass held at Parliament, said that Christians should not fear life after death if they have lived in honor of God and performed prayer, fasting and alms giving.

“God has given us the grace and the chance to be in this world but the same time, the Bible tells us that we are dust and to dust we shall return. Ask yourself when your time comes to go, what have you added to this world?” Bishop Wamika said in his preaching.

The Mass held on Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 was attended by the Vice President, Hon. Jessica Alupo, Members of Parliament and staff.

Bishop Wamika made a case for the importance of prayer, fasting and alms giving during the Lenten period.

“We teach ourselves during lent to avoid temptation through prayer and fasting. We are also encouraged to help the others from what we have by sharing with them,” he said.

He also appealed for support towards the animation of the 2023 Martyrs day celebrations. Jinja Diocese that falls under the Catholic Archdiocese of Tororo will lead in animating this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations at the Namugongo Catholic shrine.

The Jinja Diocese of Church of Uganda, will animate this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations at the Namugongo Anglican shrine.

During the fundraising drive held after the Mass, legislators including those from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) made cash and pledge contributions of over Shs100 million for the celebrations.

Vice President, H.E Alupo, announced a Shs100 million contribution to aid the Jinja Catholic Diocese in their preparations for the Martyrs day celebrations.

She also announced a Shs100 million contribution to aid the Jinja Anglican Diocese in their preparations for this year’s Martyrs day celebrations.

“Dear Bishop, we say thank you for shaping our morals. We promise that we shall be close to you for continued guidance,” she said.

“On behalf of Government, we shall continue cooperating with you and also ensuring that there is an environment favorable enough for you to continue conducting your activities as institutes of the Church,” she added.

The Minister for General Duties in the office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba, urged Christians to always give church tithe, and support all who may need help, not only the needy.