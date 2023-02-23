The State House Under-Secretary In-charge of Finance and Administration, Ms. Hope Nyakairu has saluted President Yoweri Museveni for providing the resources that have enabled the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl / Boy Child (PISGBC) project to move on smoothly.

Ms. Nyakairu made the remarks on Wednesday 22nd,February, 2023 at the Wandegeya Skilling Centre during the skills showcasing ceremony.

The Wandegeya Centre was established in April 2017 with the aim of providing skills to the underprivileged youths in Kampala City.

“President Museveni directed us to do this work. He is the one who provides us with the resources for this training. I thank all the staff of the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl / Boy Child for doing a very good job.”

She also advised the students to be productive citizens in the society by putting their acquired skills into practice.

The Special Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling who also serves as head of the project, Dr. Faith Katana thanked the State House administration for providing the resources and machinery being used at the initiative premises.

“Please report what you have seen in this project. The youth who were destitutes have been transformed. No one should take it for granted,” She said.

Dr. Katana said that they were humbled by the works of President Museveni. She called on the students to render quality services to clients adding that the money they are looking for will “look for them instead”.

Dr. Katana further warned the trainees against homosexuality, describing it as a demonic culture which must be fought by all sane and Uganda loving citizens.

She reminded the parents to play their role of guiding and sensitizing the young ones.

“Parliament should enact laws that will protect Ugandans especially against homosexuality,” she said.

The Presidential Private Secretary for Value Addition and Export Promotion, Dr. Hilary Musoke said President Museveni targeted the vulnerable poor children and wants to transform them into useful people.

“This is President Museveni’s army with a goal of transforming Uganda,” he said.

The Administrator of Wandegeya Centre, Ms. Constance Kembabazi said that their facility was one of the first centres that were established by President Museveni. She noted that this was their eighth intake. She thanked the Government for providing all the essential requirements which have enabled them to go about their work without any interruption.

In a period of the six months free training, the beneficiaries have been equipped with skills in tailoring, leather designing, weaving, knitting and hair dressing. The leather being used is from Kawumu Tannery Uganda.

One of the students, Zurah Nalumansi of Makerere Kavule gave an emotional testimony of how she suffered from domestic violence and how she faced unbearable suffering at the hands of her husband who did all he could to block her from accessing the free training that is being provided by State House. She was however excited to reveal that she managed to overcome all the obstacles and joined the skilling centre that has since helped her to transform her life.

