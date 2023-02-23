The High Court in Kabale district has sentenced a 46 year old man to 40 years of imprisonment over the gruesome murder of his wife and three children in 2021 in Rubanda district.

The High Court presided over by His Worship Samuel Emokor, the Kabale Resident Judge heard from prosecution led by the Kabale Resident Chief State Attorney Nabagala Grace Ntege that the convict, Ahimbisibwe Armstrong Vianney on the 12th of June 2021 at Habutobere village, Butare parish, Muko sub county in Rubanda district murdered his wife Rovinah Muheki, his sons Edwin Tumworobire aged 17, Westlife Akampumuriza aged 15 and his daughter Maria Akwira Akinamushabire aged 5 years.

The suspect closed his family members in a house and set it ablaze, killing them all in mid 2021.

The prosecution told court that the four murder cases are contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the penal code Act, 120, Arson Act contrary to section 327 (a) of the penal code Act, Cap 120 and Assault Occasioning Actual bodily harm contrary to sections 236 of the penal code Act, Capt 120.

When the charges were read for him, Ahimbisibwe Armstrong Vianney, the convict pleaded guilty and asked court for a lenient sentence saying that he did the act out of anger and so remorseful for the gruesome act he did.

While delivering his ruling at high court premises at Kikungiri hill, southern division in Kabale Municipality, Justice Emokor sentenced Ahimbisibwe to 40 years of imprisonment on the Six accounts of four Murder cases, Assault and Arson.

Justice Emokor said that the convict will serve all cases co-currently with effect from today when he was sentenced.

Addressing Journalists at High Court Premises, the Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate condemned the acts of gruesome saying that the public should learn from the sentence given to Ahimbisibwe and stop acting irresponsibly by taking the law into their own hands.