The Member of Parliament of Toroma Constituency, Hon. Joseph Andrew Koluo has hailed President Yoweri Museveni for setting up the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/Boy Child (PISGBC) that has transformed the lives of beneficiaries in Kampala City.

The legislator made the remarks yesterday at Nakulabye Skilling Centre as trainees showcased their vocational skills acquired in the six months of free training. The education centre is hosted by Our Lady of Fatima Church in Nakulabye-Kiwunya.

“The skills being disseminated by this project are products of President Museveni. I have seen how good the skilling project is. Utilize the skills you have gained for your own future. Avoid mixing with people who can mislead you,” the MP advised the beneficiaries.

Hon. Koluo was pleased to note that President Museveni ushered peace in Uganda, adding that it is that peace that has enabled the country to develop drastically.

He strongly criticized the MPs who go to different media houses to spread misinformation about government instead of messages targeting production.

The officer In-charge of Children, Youths and Students Affairs in the Office of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Vice Chairperson, Ms. Sarah Namukose Mpungo commended President Museveni and the Head of the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl / Boy Child (PISGBC), Dr. Faith Katana for educating the vulnerable youth in Kampala city at no cost.

Ms. Mpungo said, “I thank President Museveni, Dr. Katana and the staff for educating the children. Some of these were phone thieves that have been transformed by the skilling project.”

She thanked the NRM leaders of Nakulabye for the role they play in developing the youths.

Ms. Mpungo also observed that the students were proud of who they are because they have been empowered by the NRM of government.

Dr. Katana who also serves as the Senior Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling said, “I thank President Museveni for the wise and visionary leadership. We have him as our President who was chosen by God. He knows the needs of the people and has given us the opportunity to serve him and interpret his dream. We are going to actualize the his vision.”

She condemned the leaders who mislead the youth, saying that some of them have promoted politics of divisionism which is a threat to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

Dr. Katana further warned the politicians against the vice of sectarianism through religion and other lines.

She thanked the instructors for transforming the youths, before advising the latter to observe good discipline.

Dr. Katana also appealed to the leaders and wananchi at large to support President Museveni in his efforts towards sustainable household income.

“Add value to your products. As long as you maintain having a raw material, it will remain of low value,” she urged.

The Private Secretary to the President In-charge of Value addition and Export promotion, Dr. Hilary Musoke aka Kisanja said the target for Uganda today was to ensure import substitution as a sure way towards prosperity.

The Administrator of Nakulabye Centre, Ms. Sarah Naikazi saluted President Museveni for spearheading the Skilling Project. She thanked the staff for the job well done.

Ms. Naikazi was also pleased to note that they have also imparted knowledge among the students who are disabled and called on the leaders to mobilize for more resources to sustain the project.

A total of 368 students undertook training in different skilling course which include shoe-making, tailoring, embroidery, knitting and hairdressing.

A number of students gave testimonies on how the skilling centre has transformed their lives to become productive citizens.