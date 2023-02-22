President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked the people of Serere district, Teso sub region to vote for NRM candidate Phillips Oucor in the forthcoming MP by-elections slated for February 23rd.

The president was on Tuesday afternoon campaigning in Serere district, where he urged voters to embrace NRM manifestos for effective development.

The president also asked Teso leaders to mobilize and guide residents to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM) to create wealth.

He emphasized the need to vote for leaders not according to clans, religion, race, or tribes but rather to focus on leaders who will empower their communities and lobby for different services.

The President also warned against leaders who bribe their way to power through tokenism. He claimed that you couldn’t sell your vote for five years with only Ugx2000.

He further reiterated the NRM’s achievements in Eastern Uganda, warned about illegal fishing on the lakes, and commended the UPDF for restoring orderly use of lakes across the country.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and will feature five candidates.

The Serere County parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of MP Patrick Okabe in December last year.