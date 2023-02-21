Meta: Unfortunately for people with 5G-enabled mobile devices in Uganda, full coverage is far from being a reality. Find out more right here.

Although some of the major mobile telecommunication service providers in Uganda have recently announced plans to roll out the new fifth-generation (5G) wireless mobile network, they are still a long way off from achieving this goal.

The low number of 5G-ready mobile users in the East African country and the lack of infrastructure means the rollout of 5G technology will not happen any time soon. Until the demand for 5G is there, the current 4G wireless network will remain dominant.

How widespread is 5G in Uganda?

Uganda was the first country in East Africa to assess the likelihood of rolling out the 5G wireless mobile network just over two years ago. However, it is still a long way from being fully deployed. The two driving forces behind the initial testing phases were MTN and ZTE.

It has been installed, but coverage is still extremely limited and only in the testing phase. As other leading 5G nations rollout coverage into the hardest-to-reach regions, Uganda is still heavily reliant on 3G and 4G networks. In other words, it could take several years before Uganda seriously starts to consider rolling out 5G masts.

To begin with, 5G will eventually be rolled out in bigger cities, such as Kampala (Uganda’s capital city), which is home to more than 1,500,000. It will then spread to Nansana (population is approximately 370,000), Kita (approx. 320,00), Sabagebu (approx. 285,00), and Mbarara (approx. 196,000) before being rolled out in the remote and more sparsely populated areas.

Casino players and gamers – just two beneficiaries of 5G?

5G is said to be around 100 times faster than the 4G network, and it comes with almost zero latency. For the user, this means watching their favourite 4K Ultra HD movies from their 5G-enabled smartphones uninterrupted on Netflix and playing top new casino games without being disconnected halfway through placing a bet.

It’s able to deliver things like higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds. It’s more reliable than 4G and also more efficient. It has a much bigger network capacity and comes with increased availability, which means it can create new opportunities and connect new industries.

As well as being able to play their favourite live dealer games and stream their favourite movies and television shows uninterrupted, video gamers will also be able to play the more graphically demanding, high-end video games from their 5G-ready mobile device without these same annoying buffering/lagging issues.

A look at some of the best 5G smartphones

If you happen to live in an area with sufficient 5G coverage, and if you’re looking to get your hands on a 5G-ready smartphone, some of the best devices worth considering in 2023 before any others are the following highly recommended devices:

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Google Pixel 7

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A53

OnePlus 10T

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Moto G

Blu F91

Xperia 1 III

TCL 20 Pro

These devices can range in value from as little as $/€/£500 or $/€/£600 up to $/€/£1,500 (or equivalent currency value) or more. The best thing to do would be to shop around and compare the reviews before deciding which 5G mobile to get.

Final note

