Uganda is set to start commercial silk yarn production, following the approval of its first samples by European traders.

The revelation was made by the Executive Director who also serves as the Sericulture Project Principal Investigator of the Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI) Mr Clet Wandui Masiga in a statement released on Wednesday.

Mr Masiga noted that although their target was Grade A, they are convinced that Uganda’s product is the best globally because it’s within the commercial grades.

“I’m proud of this team of Ugandans and I congratulate them and request them to remain committed and focused. We are going to produce a product that has a market and we shall get revenue for our own livelihoods and for the socio-economic development of Uganda,” he said.

Mr Masiga also confirmed that the facility is more than ready to produce the required quality that will be able to compete in the international market.

“When we received the results we immediately gathered our technical teams to do a quick evaluation. Our staff have just been trained and they are still perfecting their skills, so we are ready.”

However according to Mr Masiga, although they are ready to commence production of silk, more help is still needed from the government to renovate and complete the facility to fit the required international standards.

“The processing factory is not completed well and needs a facelift which will improve the production environment. At present, the walls are not plastered and there is a lot of dust that enters the production facility. We need to address these challenges very soon before we begin working on producing Usilk grade 6A, the world’s best. This is to ensure that we get the best price,” he said.

He added, “Additionally, once we target the best quality, it means that even if we do not get the target, all our silk will be sold as per other lower-to-quality grades from F, E, D, C, B, A, 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A. The lowest price for the lowest grade of silk yarn is USD30 per kg. The best is USD 120 per kg. Our target is the best grade 6A to earn USD120 per kg. We should not have a problem getting the best after all we produce the best mulberry and best cocoons.”

Silk quality standards are ranked according to the uniformity of yarn, minimal impurities, minimal fluff, tensile strength and elongation. Uganda’s Usilk count/denier size was 25.2D which was excellent considering the specifications used in the production were 19-33 deniers.

Once Uganda perfects the grade 6A production skills, the current 2300 mulberry acreage shall produce approximately 100 Metric tons of silk yarn which if it’s maintained to Grade 6A shall fetch USD12,000,000 (Shs43.2B) annually. If, however, Uganda produces an average grade still will be able to bag in USD5,000,000 (Shs18B) annually.

Grade 6A is the best quality of silk globally and only 1-3 per cent of the silk produced in the world meets this grade. Uganda silk yarn branded Usilk which is 100 per cent Ugandan. The project is purely funded by the government of Uganda. The raw silk which Uganda is currently producing is divided into 11 grades, from 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, A, B, C, D, E, to F.

Grade A silk is the best quality silk with long strands, with a luminous pearl white colour that is free from impurities. It glistens in the light and a single thread of silk can stretch to kilometres in length in its natural form. It is lightweight and when woven into a silk fabric it keeps the fabric breathable and completely smooth to the touch.

In grade A, Silk is classified into A- 6A, and the higher the number, the better the quality. Silk grade 6A account for approximately 3 per cent and grade 5A account for approximately 7 per cent. Uganda’s target was to be in the top 3 per cent which target must be achieved.