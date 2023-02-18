ABIDJAN – The stage is set for the 21st African Water Association (AFWA) Congress and Exhibition 2023, Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, the President of the African Water Association, and Managing Director of Uganda’s National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has revealed.

During a prelude Congress brief to Mr. Bouake FOFANA, the Ivorian Minister of Hydraulics, Sanitation, and Health, Eng. Mugisha said the Congress and Exhibition will be held at Sofitel Hotel Ivoire from February 19 to 23, 2023 in the Ivorian capital Abidjan.

Dr. Mugisha, who will chair the weeklong meeting commended the West African country for providing the necessary resources ahead of the much sought-after Congress.

“Since its inception, the Government of Côte d’Ivoire has hosted and supported the African Water Association (AFWA). We don’t take their support and goodwill for granted,” he said.

The AFWA president underscored the relevance of the congress discussions to the water sector.

The Conference will bring together experts, engineers, technicians, researchers, and multiple stakeholders from the both public and private sectors to discuss water and sanitation challenges in Africa.

The theme for the conference is: “Acting for sustainable management of resources and access to water and sanitation for all”.

Dr. Mugisha emphasized the importance of bringing together development partners, scientists, and water professionals in order to reflect on the African problems posed, with a view to finding sustainable solutions.

He rallied Africans and the International Community to attend the 21st African Water Association Congress.

At the meeting, Mr. Bouake FOFANA intimated his love for Uganda and was delighted to learn that the President of AFWA is from Uganda.

He shared his fond memories of Entebbe and Jinja towns which according to him, were memorable experiences.

He highlighted the importance of the Congress to the continent, noting that it helps bridge the gap between water, Sanitation, and the people, as Africa works to attain SDG6.

In line with the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda, several African countries have committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) which aims to ensure universal access to water, sanitation and sustainable management of water resources.

Ivory Coast, which is hosting the 21st International Congress and Exhibition of the AfWA and the WSF7, is already well on its way to achieving this ambition, with a rate of access to drinking water of more than 80% in urban areas and more than 70% in rural areas according to the Ivorian authorities.

The African Water Association (AfWA), initially the Union of African Water Suppliers (UAWS) was established in February 1980 out of the desire of some African water utility managers to pool their human, technical, and financial resources and optimize the training of men and women in the sector to create synergy around the search for solutions to improve access to drinking water for the African people.

The meeting was also attended by NWSC’s Senior Director Business and Scientific Services Dr. Rose Kaggwa, the Scientific and Technical Council, second President.