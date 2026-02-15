Ugandan‑Born U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeon Selected for Promotion to Colonel

Lt Col Ivan Edwards, the first known U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeon of Ugandan descent, has been selected for promotion to full Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve, a milestone reached by only 1–3% of officers (in the U.S. military).

“Grateful. Humbled. Honored. The promotion list is out, and I have been selected for Colonel; it has been a very steep climb that demanded patience, dedication, resilience, and faith. But one well worth it,” Edwards said in a public statement.

He expressed gratitude to those who supported his journey. “I’m thankful to God, to my family who stood with me through every season, to my great commanders who guided, challenged, and supported me with respect, and to every mentor who saw more in me than I sometimes saw in myself.”

He also paid tribute to his parents. “To my mother, your strength shaped mine. To my late father, I carry your lessons with me. I hope I’ve made you proud.”

Edwards offered a message to everyone, including those in the diaspora. “You can do it. Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot. Keep climbing. Keep believing. This moment is for all who dream, work, and refuse to quit.”

Focused bio

Dr. Ivan Edwards is a Ugandan‑born American physician, U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeon (Lt Col), ordained minister, and award‑winning poet. He is the author of Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics, a collection that received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and the Independent Press Award (Distinguished Favorite).

A board‑certified medical doctor, Dr. Edwards has spent more than two decades specializing in rehabilitation medicine, neurorehabilitation, and minimally invasive pain management. He treats injured individuals and those living with chronic pain, helping them regain function and return to their lives.

In uniform, he serves as a Flight Surgeon trained in Aerospace Medicine, reflecting his commitment to service, resilience, and the protection of others.

He is also an ordained minister who addresses the emotional and spiritual dimensions of care. His humanitarian work spans community resilience initiatives and environmental advocacy, championing the well‑being of future generations.

In 2025, the Uganda Poetry Society established the Dr. Ivan Edwards Poetry Award, now one of the highest‑value poetry prizes in East and Central Africa.

A Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Dr. Edwards continues to impact lives across medicine, military service, literature, and public advocacy.