The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has challenged leaders of Bugweri District to sensitize masses to embrace government programs such as Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga which will help them fight poverty and improve their household incomes.

The Minister made the call today as Bugweri District commemorated the 37th National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA/M) Liberation Day at Bugweri District Local Government Headquarters.

“Look at the bigger picture for the people of Bugweri. Lobby for the people, gather for them and do not scatter. Promote teamwork. This is the virtue that has made NRM stronger and popular,” Hon. Babalanda said, adding that, “The war to defeat poverty and change the people’s lives should pre-occupy us more than anything else.”

Hon. Babalanda also commended the late Second Deputy Prime Minister Alhaji Kirunda Kivejinja for spearheading the struggle to transform Bugweri and ultimately fighting to achieve Bugweri District status.

“Even if we lost him, yet he still lives on in the lives of the Bagweri children getting health and education services nearer home, in the lives of the mothers who can now access antenatal care within 2 kilometers from home and in the people of Bugweri who can now access markets for their products,”she noted.

“Mzee Kivejinja and other Bagweri who have gone on, will always be remembered for their special contributions not only in the struggle to liberate Uganda but thereafter the struggle to improve the lives of the people through social and economic programs. He used to talk about this on every occasion he met with the people and especially with the Muslim fraternity.”

The Minister further cautioned leaders of Bugweri against bickering and fighting for positions. She said instead of such unconstructive undertakings, they should work towards working for their people to transform their lives.

“You are criticizing government efforts and you are pulling down everyone. Yet this is a very small district. what if it was larger? There are even civil servants that do not stay in the district and prefer to commute from Iganga town on a daily basis. This defeats the purpose of getting district status,” she added.

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda thanked Uganda’s Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE) H.E Zaake Kibedi for loving Bugweri and working towards the socio-economic transformation of the district.

“Many persons that get into these positions usually forget their identity but you have not been compromised. I thank you for this.”

“Similarly, I wish to congratulate the Bagweri upon the recent mineral discoveries in Makuutu and other places. This is indeed a major opportunity for our people. Let’s work with government to ensure that every Mugweri benefits from this.”

However, she cautioned the locals to go slow especially where it concerns their land.

“Do not be rushed into selling your assets including land to business people who are coming to buy it because they are going to remarket it at higher prices to the mining project. Don’t rush for quick money. Wait for the government to teach you on how you will benefit,”she advised.

The Minister also congratulate the Bagweri for maintaining peace in their district and for fighting crime occasioned by idle and redundant young people.

“Problems of insecurity are caused by parents who fail to educate and nurture their children. A community with many children not going to school will in the long run pay the price of insecurity, backwardness and disease when these children grow up and cannot be meaningfully engaged. It is a time bomb waiting to go off,” Hon. Babalanda emphasized.

” I therefore appeal to the parents to return their children to school and to ensure that teachers are actually teaching our children. It is now 2-3 weeks since schools re-opened for first term but you may find that some children are not yet back in school.”

Minister Babalanda concluded by thanking the people of Bugweri for supporting the NRM government.

She urged them to use the occasion of remembering the liberators to reflect on the reasons why H.E the President and his comrades in the first place took up arms and headed for the bush in the early 1980s.

“This will push us to protect our achievements and to prepare our young people for the times lying ahead of them.”

On his part, Ambassador Kibedi assured the people of Bugweri that the government was in its final plans to set up an Industrial Park in the district aimed at steering development.

“In Bugweri we have the capability, we have the land to set up an Industrial Park. Government is going to buy land here for the park. I’m going to be responsible of attracting companies and factories here in Bugweri. With that there will be no way people of Bugweri will fail to vote NRM.”

The Ambassador also advised leaders of Bugweri to do away with divisionism and work towards developing their people.

“We should politick when it’s time for elections but right now it’s time to work,” he opined.

The Bugweri District Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Rachel Magoola called for team work and cooperation among NRM leaders in the district if they want to keep the ruling party strong within the area.

“We should come together as NRM and we work for Bugweri. We should do away with hypocrites within our party. Mama Minister we appreciate you for always being true to your word,” the MP asserted.

Mr. Abubaker Walubi, the NRM Chairperson- Busoga sub region also asked leaders in the area to go back to the drawing board to forge a way on how to kick the opposition out the district in the next general elections.

“We should do away with sabouters within our party who work towards failing us. We are tired of leaders who are betraying us as a party,” Mr. Walubi said.

The Bugweri District LCV Chairperson, Mr. Muziransa Shafik lauded the NRM government under President Museveni for economically and socially transforming Bugweri and Uganda at large.

“I thank the government for its achievement ever since it came into power. It has constructed good roads, schools, health facilities among other infrastructure and development programs.”