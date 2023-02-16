The Inspectorate of Government is still hunting for a Wakiso bricklayer over the theft of sh1.9 billion from the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

IGG Spokesperson Ali Munira said the Inspectorate is looking for Richard Ssempagala over compensation for a piece of land located in a forest reserve.

IGG said Ssempagala and his two accomplices, Muhammed Kamoga and Hussein Mugumya, claimed to UNRA that Plot 285 Block Grant 537 Busiro Forest Reserve, located in Nakigalala, Katale belongs to them and that were entitled to compensation to pave way for a road project.

Ssempagala’s accomplices have since surrendered properties worth sh2.5b in addition to refunding sh2b to the Government.

According to Munira, Ssempagala has not responded to IGG’s summon to answer charges in connection to the alleged compensation, adding that the inspectorate is still pursuing the case.

Munira said the forfeited properties by Kamoga and Mugumya are located in Busega in Wakiso district at Plot 800, Block 20 and Nakitokolo Block 328 Plot 437.

It is alleged that the trio fraudulently, without any claim of right, stole sh4b property of UNRA. The IGG said they committed the offences between 2011 and 2012.

It had been alleged that Joseph Batume, in the course of his employment as a UNRA staff surveyor, issued instruction to survey government land that was gazetted as forest reserve.