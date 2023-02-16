Police yesterday foiled a kidnap attempt of five school children. The kidnappers were moving in a taxi bearing registration number UBA 291C.

The development followed the alert from the school administration informing Police how unknown men in the taxi went on collecting their kids from home in the morning disguising as their usual school van.

Upon receiving the information Police registered, a matter of abduction of school children.

According to Deputy Police Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan ASP Luke Oweyesigyire, all officers in Kampala Metropolitan were alerted to intercept the said vehicle that was carrying the alleged abducted children .

“At approximately 10:00am, the officers at Central Police Station while at a check point they had mounted at Kyaggwe road, they identified the taxi. The driver of the taxi was arrested and subsequently taken to Kitezi Police Station, where the case had already been registered,” he said.

ASP Owoyesigyire said that upon arresting the driver, all the victims, who were school children, were safely rescued and escorted to Kitezi Police Station for further management. The impounded taxi was also forwarded to Kitezi Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We would like to assure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously and are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly children. We urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. We will keep the public informed of any developments in this case as they become available,” he said.