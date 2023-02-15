The State Minister for Kampala, Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye has urged Ugandans to embrace and use government development programs as a medium to fight poverty.

According to the Minister, poverty does not discriminate and it affects all Ugandans the same way whether one supports the government or not.

“We should embrace government programs such as the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/Boy Child [PISGBC] to fight poverty. The poverty that affects NUP supporters is the same that affects those who support NRM,” Hon. Kyofatogabye said.

The Minister made the assertion today as PISGBC beneficiaries at Wabigalo Skilling Centre in Makindye Division showcased the different hands-on skills they have acquired ever since they joined the project six months ago. During the free of charge training, the trainees were equipped with skills in plumbing, carpentry, construction, mechanics, electronic and electrical installation, shoe-making and welding.

Hon. Kyofatogabye further commended President Yoweri Museveni for being a visionary leader who took it upon himself to empower the vulnerable youth in Kampala through skilling.

“H.E the President came up with this project to ensure that all of you benefit irrespective of your political background. We thank the President for giving you this chance to improve your lives,” he told the beneficiaries.

“The skills you have acquired are a source of wealth, use them to add value to your lives,” he added.

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms. Aminah Lukanga expressed a need to increase on the number of skilling centres in the city, saying that many youths want to join the project yet the slots are limited.

“This skilling initiative is very important and it should be given priority,” she said.

“Other government programs such as Parish Development Model [PDM] will also be properly utilised if skills are in place since the would be beneficiaries [skilled] know what to do with the money.”

Dr. Faith Katana Mirembe, the Head of the Project who also serves as the Special Presidential Assistant – Education & Skilling disclosed that through the program, they aim at fulfilling President Museveni’s dream of uplifting Ugandans.

” We have made a choice; as we know rulers/visionaries have dreams and they need interpreters for those dreams. For us we have decided to be true and trustworthy so that we ensure that whatever we receive is put into good use. We should be interepreters of the President’s dream and through you, people will know that Jaaja cares,”Dr. Katana said.

She further urged the trainees to always be humble and identify themselves by character rather than the valuables they have if they want to be successful people.

“When you don’t know who you are then you don’t know the purpose why you are here. You should value yourself through character not valuables. If you work hard you will not look for jobs but jobs will look for you,” Dr. Katana opined, adding,” Put service first, be innovative and creative, you will go far.”

Ms. Babirye Jemimah Katende, the Administrator of Wabigalo Skilling Centre said the centre which kicked off operations in 2019 has benefitted hundreds of underprivileged youth in the city and currently it has 630 trainees with 558 males and 72 females.

Ms. Babirye explained that before joining the initiative, most youths in the ghettos of Makindye used to take part in criminal acts such as theft and drug abuse but after the six months into the skilling training; they have been transformed for the better.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our President for his vision and support to the vulnerable youth of Uganda through skilling. I also thank the State House Comptroller Ms. Jane Barekye and Dr. Katana for playing a very crucial role in the day- to-day running of of these centres. We receive the monthly materials on time,”Ms. Babirye added.

“I thank the President for this initiative. Many of these people were idle on the streets of Kampala but they were given a chance and their lives have been transformed.”

The PISGBC (initially PISGC) project was initiated by President Museveni in 2017 with a goal of empowering the underprivileged youth between the age of 17-35 years in Kampala ghettos through skilling. After the six months free training, beneficiaries are examined and awarded with certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).